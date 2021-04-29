McDonald's sees sales boost from chicken sandwich amid COVID-19 rebound

Chicken sandwiches, flashy celebrity food promotions and a surge in takeout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are fueling earnings for McDonald's in a big way.

An uptick in drive-thru demand with indoor dining either closed or limited during the pandemic, coupled with celebrity meal promotions from the likes of Travis Scott and J Balvin and the hotly anticipated rollout of the chain’s new crispy chicken sandwich earlier this year, all contributed to sales spiking, the fast-food giant made clear in its earnings report Thursday.

McDonald's reported $5.1 billion in sales for the first quarter ended March 31, up 9% from last year. Same-store sales jumped 13.6% for the first quarter, up from 2020, while global same-store sales increased 7.5%.

MCDONALD'S OFFERS EARLY ACCESS TO CHICKEN SANDWICH

"We're maximizing our marketing in a culturally relevant way, committed to great-tasting customer favorites on our core menu and doubling down on digital, delivery and drive-thru to create a faster and easier customer experience," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 235.46 +3.08 +1.33%

And a part of that seems to be from the hype surrounding the chicken sandwich. McDonald's released its new iteration of the crispy sandwich in February made with a chicken filet, pickles and spicy pepper sauce served on a potato bun, giving customers the option to order it crispy, spicy or deluxe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The crispy chicken sandwich has been a fast-food phenomenon ever since Popeyes nearly broke the internet with its new chicken sandwich offering two years ago. Since then, fast-food chains such as Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and KFC have experimented with new takes on the fan favorite.