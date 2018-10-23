McDonald's removes Happy Meals from value menu

McDonald’s has removed its famous Happy Meal from its nationwide value menu, resulting in a price hike of about 25 percent, according to multiple reports.

The fast-food chain added Happy Meals to its revamped “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” last January, which marked the first time that the popular menu item was included on a nationwide value menu. For the last 10 months, Happy Meals have cost $3 each.

Happy Meals will now cost an average of 25 percent more nationally, according to industry trade publication QSR Magazine. However, the kid-themed meals may still be discounted at some locations.

“The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu was created to bring our customers better value with the intent to flexibly rotate menu items on and off over time,” a company spokesperson told Food & Wine. “Some markets may even offer slight variations to the menu that best fit the preferences of their local customers. While the Happy Meal is no longer part of the nationally advertised $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, it is still available for $3 at some U.S. restaurants.”

McDonald’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

McDonald’s topped earnings estimates in its quarterly report on Tuesday, posting a same-store sales increase of 2.4 percent at U.S. locations. Facing tough competition from fast-food rivals, McDonald’s has turned to sales promotions and restaurant renovations to lure customers while simultaneously hiking prices of some items, such as burgers.

Menu prices rose about 2 percent in McDonald’s most recent quarter.