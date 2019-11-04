Top McDonald's HR exec departs in wake of CEO's ouster

A second exec is out at McDonald's just hours after it was announced at the fast-food giant's CEO Steve Easterbrook was pushed out for having a consensual relationship with a coworker.

Global Chief People Office David Fairhurst has left the company, a company spokesperson confirmed, citing an internal member sent out Monday by Easterbrook's successor, Chris Kempczinski.

Kempczinski did not provide a reason for the departure.

Fairhurst had worked for McDonald’s for just shy of 15 years and was promoted to the highest human resources position by Easterbrook in 2015, according to the report. Senior Vice President Mason Smoot will take over on an interim basis.

Easterbrook’s exit from the company was announced late Sunday, after the restaurant chain’s board of directors voted in favor of the departure on Friday.

The fast-food giant said Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

Easterbrook confirmed the relationship in an email to employees, saying: “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

The identity of the co-worker in question has not been revealed.

Also on Monday, McDonald's revealed Easterbrook is eligible for a half year of severance paid at the end of the six-month period.

Though no dollar amount has officially been provided, his 26-week compensation will depend largely on how the fast-food company's stock performs.

