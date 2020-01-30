McDonald's Japan adds rice bun sandwiches

McDonald's Japan will start selling the fast-food chain's first-ever rice buns starting Feb. 5, the company announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The rice bun sandwiches will be part of the restaurant's "Yuru Mac," or "Night Mac," evening menu, which is famous for featuring experimental foods and condiments, according to a press release.

The rice bun menu will feature teriyaki chicken sandwiches, bacon lettuce burgers and a fried chicken sandwich. The Japanese locations will also offer rice during breakfast "as a satisfactory product," the company said.

"Rice buns are made from 100 [percent] domestic rice and cooked to a savory soy sauce flavor, allowing you to enjoy the usual burger taste while enjoying the exquisite harmony of a new flavor stemming from the unexpected combination," a translated version of the release reads.

CORONAVIRUS PUTS STARBUCKS AMONG ARRAY OF U.S. CHAINS SHUTTERING IN CHINA

Before the official launch, McDonald's Japan tweeted, "Ahhh...I really wanna eat rice," leaving many customers confused.

Since then, the reaction to the product has been "huge," Kokoro Toyama, McDonald's Japan rice burger representative, told CNN Business, adding that rumors offset by the "I really wanna eat rice" tweet added "a lot of suspense."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He also said the chain decided to come out with rice buns after customer feedback and market research revealed that the majority of customers in their 30s and 40s would rather eat rice for dinner than bread, while the majority of younger customers still wanted teriyaki and fried chicken burgers, according to CNN Business.

The rice bun sandwich options will cost between $3.58 and $3.77, according to the release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE