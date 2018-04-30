McDonalds, Financial Engines rise; Sprint, Arconic fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Andeavor, up $15.94 to $138.32

Marathon Petroleum will buy the refiner and pipeline owner, which used to be called Tesoro, for more than $23 billion.

McDonald's Corp., up $9.14 to $167.44

The fast-food giant reported higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter than Wall Street analysts had expected.

Sprint Corp., down 89 cents to $5.61

The company is trying again to combine with T-Mobile US.

Financial Engines Inc., up $10.70 to $44.65

The financial adviser agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $45 a share in cash, or $3 billion.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc., up $6.82 to $65.57

The real estate logistics company agreed to be acquired by Prologis, an owner of distribution centers.

ILG Inc., up $1.48 to $34.13

The timeshare operator agreed to be acquired by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., down $2.40 to $24.45

The tire maker reported earnings and revenue that were far below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Arconic Inc., down $4.63 to $17.81

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries forecast full-year results that were below analysts' expectations.