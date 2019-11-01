For Happy Meal's 40th birthday, McDonald's gives out retro toys

The iconic Happy Meal is turning 40, and McDonald's is giving out four decades of customers' favorite toys as party favors.

For a limited time -- from Nov. 7-11 -- the fast-food giant will sell the "Suprise Happy Meal" in more than 90 countries, including one of 17 vintage toys: Cowboy McNugget (1988), Grimace (1990), Hamburglar (1995), and Hello Kitty (2013). For a full list, you can just click here.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s senior vice president of global marketing, said in a statement. “So unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children."

Introduced as the "Circus Wagon Happy Meal" in a national launch in June 1979 and marketed to children, the product has always included a toy. The earliest playthings were spinning tops and pencil erasers based on McDonald's characters such as Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar.

