Mazda recalls close to 190K cars due to failing windshield wipers

Mazda is recalling close to 190,000 Mazda 3 compact cars in the U.S. because the windshield wipers might fail.

In documents posted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Japanese automaker said the recall includes the 2016 through 2018 models.

Mazda linked the problem to metal deposits that can cause the wiper relay to stick. That can then knock out the wipers, potentially limiting the driver’s visibility. There have been no reported crashes related to the problem, according to the company.

Owners with the recalled model can take their vehicle to the dealer for a front wiper control module replacement at no cost.

Mazda previously recalled nearly 300,000 vehicles over the summer, a result of the Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

