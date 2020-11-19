Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Mazda ranked most reliable auto brand in Consumer Reports' 2020 survey

Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand fell in the survey, with Lincoln finishing last

close
Fox Business Briefs: Pricy trucks are saving the auto industry and the CDC no-cruise order has ripple effects; Kristina Partsinevelos reportsvideo

Auto industry bouncing back in Q3; Carnival Cruises cancelling sailings

Fox Business Briefs: Pricy trucks are saving the auto industry and the CDC no-cruise order has ripple effects; Kristina Partsinevelos reports

Consumer Reports on Thursday ranked Mazda the No. 1 brand for the most reliable new cars in its annual auto reliability brand analysis.

Continue Reading Below

Toyota and Lexus came in the second and third places, respectively, while Tesla and Lincoln ranked in the last two places out of 26 total brands included in the report.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MZDAYMAZDA MOTOR2.99-0.04-1.32%
TMTOYOTA MOTOR141.04-0.85-0.60%
LEXUSn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

Mazda received a total average score of 83 points on a 0-100-point scale, with the average brand ranking being between 41 and 60 points. Rankings are "based on the average predicted reliability score for vehicles in the brand’s model lineup," according to the analysis.

CHINA LEADS GLOBAL AUTO INDUSTRY RECOVERY FROM VIRUS WITH OCTOBER SALES RISING 12.5%

This undated combination of photos shows clockwise from top left the logos for Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (AP Photos)

Consumer Reports included seven different new vehicles in Mazda's average. The MX-5 Miata received 98 points, the CX-30 received 95 points, the CX-3 received 87 points, the CX-5 received 85 points, the CX-6 received 80 points, the CX-9 received 70 points and the CX-3 received 64 points.

The Japanese auto brand benefitted from being among the smallest and lacking capital to continually offer new multispeed transmissions and infotainment gadgets, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for Consumer Reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“A lot of times new technology gives us trouble,” Fisher said. “They’re a little bit conservative when it comes to new technology.”

Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand fell in the survey, with Lincoln finishing last among 26 brands after introducing new SUVs. Electric car maker Tesla was second from the bottom with reliability troubles on three of its four models.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.