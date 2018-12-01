May faces more Brexit woes after UK minister quits

article

The latest minister to quit British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of Brexit says the prime minister's divorce deal with the bloc would leave Britain outnumbered and outmaneuvered in future negotiations.

Ex-Universities and Science Minister Sam Gyimah likens the agreement to a soccer match where the opposing team is the both referee and rule-maker.

The agreement endorsed by EU leaders last weekend includes the legally binding terms of the U.K.'s departure and an ambitious but vague declaration on future relations.

Gyimah said Saturday that the agreement was "a deal in name only. We've got a wish-list of aspirations that we intend to negotiate with the EU (after) we've lost our voice, our veto and our vote."

Britain's Parliament is due to vote on the accord Dec. 11.