Mattel tops ‘Toy of the Year’ finalist list

Mattel has collected a dozen finalist nominations for The Toy Association’s 2020 Toy of the Year Awards.

The nominations are for brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Creatable World, Mattel Games and a variety of licensed products.

“Mattel continues to push the boundaries with the toys and experiences we bring to market, in ways only our iconic brands can,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. Topping the TOTY finalist list is a testament to the innovation across our core brands, strong licensed partnerships and introduction of groundbreaking new offerings, such as Creatable World. We are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and look forward to celebrating in February with all of our partners and retailers at the TOTY awards.”

The awards program supports the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation, which delivers new toys to children in need.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The celebration will kick off Toy Fair New York beginning Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

