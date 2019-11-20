Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Mattel spruces up UNO with 'nonpartisan' deck

"No red or blue deck means no taking sides," Mattel said on its website.

By FOXBusiness
close
Mattel is offering a “nonpartisan” UNO deck with no red and blue cards.video

Mattel gets ride of blue and red cards in UNO deck

Mattel is offering a “nonpartisan” UNO deck with no red and blue cards.

A classic card game is going neutral for the holidays.

Continue Reading Below

Mattel, the maker of UNO, released a “nonpartisan” version of the game.

THE HOTTEST HOLIDAY TOYS FOR 2019

Stocks in this Article

MATMATTEL INC.
$11.58
-0.11 (-0.94%)

The new deck no longer includes red or blue cards. Instead, they will be orange or purple.

A limited-edition deck of UNO cards will not have politically-charged blue or red cards. (Mattel)

“Without Red or Blue cards the focus can stay on the game," Mattel said on its website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"Forty percent of people admit that opposite political views and voting patterns are problematic within their families," the company stated in a promotional video. "No red or blue deck means no taking sides."

The game also includes a new "veto" card to skip political talk to keep “fun” a focal point.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS