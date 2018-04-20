Mattel and Stanley Black & Decker skid while GE jumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

General Electric Co., up 55 cents to $14.54

The industrial conglomerate had a better first quarter than analysts expected.

Mattel Inc., down 49 cents to $12.96

The toymaker's CEO, Margo Georgiadis, left after a little more than one year on the job.

LM Ericsson Telefon AB, up $1.14 to $7.78

The telecommunications equipment company said its profit margins improved and it's saved money by cutting jobs.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., down $10.36 to $144.21

The tool company said commodities costs rose in the first quarter and sales of outdoor products got off to a slow start.

Kroger Co., down 6 cents to $24.12

The company sold its convenience store business and agreed to buy back $1.2 billion in stock from Goldman Sachs.

Skechers USA Inc., down $11.38 to $30.70

The shoe company's second-quarter forecast was far weaker than analysts had anticipated.

Pinnacle Foods Inc., up $5.38 to $60.58

Activist investment firm Jana Partners disclosed a 9.5 percent stake in the packaged foods company.

TransUnion, up $6.29 to $66.84

The credit reporting company's profit and sales beat expectations, and so did its forecasts for the current quarter.