Maryland shooting: Capital-Gazette owner 'deeply saddened'

Capital-Gazette owner Tronc said it was “deeply saddened” by a shooting at the newspaper’s office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn said in a statement. “We are focused now on providing our employees and their families with support during this tragic time. We commend the police and first responders for their quick response.”

An unidentified gunman killed at least five people and wounded several more in an attack on the Capital-Gazette’s newsroom. Law enforcement officials said a suspect is in custody.

The Capital-Gazette is a subsidiary of the Baltimore Sun, one of the Tronc’s newspapers. The Chicago-based company’s portfolio also includes the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News. Tronc recently sold the Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and other California newspapers in a $500 million deal. With the sale completed, Tronc reportedly may change its name back to Tribune Publishing.