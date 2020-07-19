Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

GM's Mary Barra sees 'relatively short-lived' coronavirus recession, with recovery by early 2021

Barra said workers feel safe at GM factories

close
Fox Business Briefs: General Motors announces the production of the Chevrolet Sonic will end in October; Pier 1 will reportedly find a new life online.video

General Motors saying goodbye to its Chevy Sonic; Pier 1 reportedly finding a new home online

Fox Business Briefs: General Motors announces the production of the Chevrolet Sonic will end in October; Pier 1 will reportedly find a new life online.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said she sees a "relatively short-lived recession" due to the coronavirus pandemic with a recovery by early 2021 during an interview with The Associated Press published Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

"We are seeing a recovery," Barra said. "We think it's going to be a relatively short-lived recession. But we have a long way to go because we went to a pretty low base."

TRUMP UNVEILS SAFER AFFORDABLE FUEL-EFFICIENT VEHICLES RULE

"The new outbreaks do pose potential setbacks, but we're hopeful that the U.S. economy will be back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels early next year," she continued. "There's a lot of uncertainty."

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2019. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Barra took the helm at GM when the company was in the middle of a recall crisis. She has cut costs and streamlined management, closed factories and sold off money-losing operations in Europe, partly in preparation for the next downturn.

HOW FRED SMITH RESCUED REDEX FROM BANKRUPTCY BY PLAYING BLACKJACK IN VEGAS

GM had to eliminate the third shift at its Wentzville, Missouri, factory because there were not enough workers. Barra told the AP workers feel safe at GM factories.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.45-0.40-1.49%

"At Wentzville, one of the things we do is screen," Barra said. "We are taking the precaution to say that you need to quarantine until we know that you don't have the virus. I've been at 10 plants since we started back up, and I'm continuing to go to plants. When I talk to people, they understand the protocol."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS