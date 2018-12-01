Markets to close on Dec. 5, after Trump names it national day of mourning for George H.W. Bush

Markets will be closed Wednesday as President Trump designated it a national day of mourning in honor of George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94, according to a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Continue Reading Below

Stacey Cunningham, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, confirmed on Twitter that markets will be closed on Wednesday, in line with its own long-standing traditions.

"Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family #Bush41," she wrote.

There will also be a moment of silence before the opening bell on Monday, according to an NYSE spokesperson.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Trump also announced he would delay his Saturday press conference in Argentina about the “great success” of the G20 meeting until he returned to the U.S., due to Bush’s death.

“However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” he wrote.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Bush’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Sanders said.