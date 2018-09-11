Markets Right Now: US stocks wobble in midday trading

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wobbling in midday trading on Wall Street as losses for big technology companies and banks cancel out gains elsewhere in the market.

Facebook sank 2.2 percent Wednesday and Wells Fargo gave up 2.3 percent.

Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Chevron climbed 1.5 percent.

Cigarette makers rose sharply after the Food and Drug Administration said it is looking at steps to combat "an epidemic" of e-cigarette use by teenagers. Altria soared 7.4 percent.

The S&P 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,883.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,038. The Nasdaq composite fell 63 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,909.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mixed at the open after two days of gains. Energy stocks are higher as Hurricane Florence heads for the U.S. East Coast.

Oil prices are up more than 1 percent. Drivers in North Carolina and South Carolina are using more gasoline as they flee inland before Florence strikes. There also are fears that the storm could disrupt oil supplies.

Apple is down slightly. The iPhone maker is scheduled to introduce new phone models and other products at a company event later in the day. Tech stocks are lower overall. Facebook is down more than 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index was flat at 2,887. The Dow Jones industrials rose 16 points to 25,987, but the Nasdaq composite was off 21 points to 7,951.