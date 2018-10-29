Markets Right Now: US stocks surge following gains in Europe

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are climbing at the start of trading following big gains for European indexes.

Open-source software maker Red Hat rocketed 48.5 percent Monday after IBM agreed to buy it for $34 billion in stock. IBM fell 4.1 percent.

Stocks have repeatedly changed direction over the last few days. The S&P 500 index is down 7.5 percent this month after a rocky few weeks.

Italy's FTSE MIB soared 2.4 percent after Standard & Poor's decided not to downgrade the company's credit rating.

The S&P 500 index gained 35 points, or 1.4 percent to 2,695.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253 points, or 1 percent, to 24,941. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 101 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,268.