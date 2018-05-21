Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher on Wall Street

article

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street after trade tensions between the U.S. and China dissipated.

Investors were relieved Monday to hear that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the nations are "putting the trade war on hold" after Beijing agreed to buy more farm goods, energy and other products and services from the U.S.

General Electric rose 2.6 percent after reaching a deal to combine its train engine business with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,734.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 283 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,001. The Nasdaq composite increased 69 points, or 1 percent, to 7,424.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent.