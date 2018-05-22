Markets Right Now: US stocks make modest gains at midday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are making modest gains as energy companies rise with oil prices and banks also move higher.

Automakers are also up Tuesday after China agreed to reduce auto import duties. Fiat Chrysler gained 1.7 percent.

Several industrial companies and retailers struggled. Boeing lost 1.1 percent and Home Depot fell 1.4 percent.

AutoZone fell 7.8 percent after reporting weak quarterly sales. J.C. Penney dropped 4.8 percent after its CEO left to become head of Lowe's.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,736.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,979. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,397.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as the U.S. and China make more progress on defusing their trade tensions.

Automakers rose early Tuesday after China lowered tariffs on autos. Fiat Chrysler gained 2.1 percent and General Motors rose 1.7 percent. Tata Motors of India rose 3.1 percent.

Lowe's rose 2.7 percent after announcing that it was hiring the CEO of J.C. Penney, Marvin Ellison, to lead the company. J.C. Penney slumped 7.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,741.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,045. The Nasdaq composite increased 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,427.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.06 percent.