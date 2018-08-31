Markets Right Now: US stocks edge mostly lower at midday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:49 a.m.

Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after a late loss the day before.

Traders are keeping their eye on trade talks between the U.S. and Canada Friday. There are hopes that the two sides will reach a preliminary trade deal later in the day.

Stocks rallied earlier in the week when the U.S. struck a deal with Mexico to replace NAFTA.

Banks were falling as interest rates moved lower. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, 2,895.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,905. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,101.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Banks were falling in early trading Friday as interest rates moved lower. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each fell about 1 percent.

Among energy companies, Chevron fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,096.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.