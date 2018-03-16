Markets Right Now: US stocks climb in midday trading

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.

Bank of America rose 1.2 percent Friday, and Caterpillar rose 1.5 percent.

Software maker Adobe climbed 3 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Retailers were mostly higher, but Tiffany and Hibbett Sports both fell.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,757. The index is coming off a four-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 112 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,982. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,489.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.

Adobe jumped 4 percent in early trading Friday after reporting a strong quarter.

Jewelry retailer Tiffany gave up 5 percent after it reported weak sales. Hibbett Sports sank after the company's sales forecasts missed estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,754.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,924. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,494.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.