Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies and health care are offset by losses in banks and energy companies.

Chipmaker Qualcomm rose 1 percent early Tuesday and Cardinal Health rose 1.1 percent. Bank of America lost 0.9 percent.

Twitter jumped 4.2 percent after the company's stock was added to the S&P 500 index. The change will be effective on Thursday.

Outdoor clothing maker G-III Apparel soared 10.8 percent after reporting earnings that were far better than analysts were expecting.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 was up 1 point to 2,747.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,807. The Nasdaq composite climbed 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,622.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92 percent.