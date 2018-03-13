Markets Right Now: US stocks are mostly higher at midday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street after an early gain mostly faded by midday.

Indexes started higher on Tuesday and bond yields fell as traders were encouraged to see that inflation remained muted last month.

The early gains were led by technology stocks and retailers, but by lunchtime both those sectors were lower.

Chipmaker Qualcomm slumped 4.1 percent after the White House blocked a hostile bid from Broadcom to take over the company.

Safe-play stocks like phone and real estate companies were among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,782.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,202. The Nasdaq fell 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,565, on track for its first loss after seven gains.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street and bond yields are falling as investors are relieved to see that inflation remained in check last month.

Technology stocks and retailers, investors' favorites in recent months, were among the biggest winners in early trading Tuesday.

Google parent Alphabet rose 1 percent and Macy's climbed 1.4 percent.

Chipmaker Qualcomm slumped 3.3 percent after the White House blocked a hostile bid from Broadcom to take over the company, citing national security concerns.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,796.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 116 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,294. The Nasdaq composite gained 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,626.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84 percent.