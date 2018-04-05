Markets Right Now: US, European stock markets move higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks in the U.S. are rising and major indexes in Europe are surging as global markets continue a rally that began late the previous day.

Some of the biggest gains Thursday went to technology companies, retailers and banks.

Facebook rose 2.6 percent, Amazon climbed 2.9 percent and JPMorgan Chase added 2 percent.

Investors are becoming more optimistic that a trade dispute between the U.S. and China will be resolved without too much pain.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a sign that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.

The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 1 percent, to 2,669.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 325 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,588. The Nasdaq added 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,100.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.

Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6 percent.

Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,658.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,436. The Nasdaq added 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,092.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82 percent.