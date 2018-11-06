Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead Wall Street higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are rising in midday trading on Wall Street as technology stocks recover some of the big losses they took over the last month.

Companies including CVS Health are rising Tuesday after releasing strong third quarter reports. CVS added 4.3 percent and Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline.com, rose 4.6 percent.

Rental car company Avis Budget Group sank 5.1 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent to 2,747.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,571. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,359.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.21 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as technology companies rise and several companies gain after reporting higher earnings.

CVS Health rose 2 percent Tuesday after reporting results that beat analysts' forecasts.

Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline.com, rose 6.7 percent.

Rental car company Avis Budget Group sank 9.4 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,745.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,520. The Nasdaq composite rose 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,377.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.20 percent.