Markets Right Now: Tech, health stocks lead midday gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are rising as software maker Salesforce leads a rally in technology companies.

Salesforce jumped 4.3 percent in midday trading Wednesday after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts expected.

Health care stocks were also higher. UnitedHealth Group rose 2.6 percent.

Tiffany plunged 12.1 percent after the jewelry seller said tourists from China pulled back on spending in the latest quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,692.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,939. The Nasdaq composite climbed 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,113.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by solid gains in big technology and health care companies.

Apple added 1.2 percent in early trading Wednesday and health insurer UnitedHealth Group rose 1.8 percent.

Software maker Salesforce.com jumped 6.5 percent after reporting a big beat in earnings.

Tiffany plunged 9.5 percent after saying Chinese tourists weren't spending as much in its stores.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,695.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,905. The Nasdaq composite climbed 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,128.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.06 percent.