Markets Right Now: Tech, health lead stocks gains at midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly higher on Wall Street at midday as technology and health care stocks rise.

The modest gains Tuesday follow a rally on Monday that snapped a five-day losing streak.

Boeing weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a second day as the airplane maker falls amid safety concerns following another deadly crash involving its most popular plane.

Google's parent company Alphabet rose 2.2 percent and Botox maker Allergan rose 2.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,795.

The Dow fell 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,585. The Nasdaq rose 39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,579.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.63 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Google's parent company Alphabet added 1.8 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.3 percent.

Another slide in Boeing weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing lost 3 percent as more of its 737 Max 8 jets are idled following the second crash involving the jet model in less than five months.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,789.

The Dow fell 36 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,618. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,576.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.62 percent.