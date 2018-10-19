Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Strong earnings from a number of big U.S. companies helped send stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Procter & Gamble led a broad rise in consumer products makers early Friday. P&G reported solid earnings in beauty and home care products.

Elsewhere, payments processor PayPal soared 9.1 percent after turning in strong results of its own.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,485. The Nasdaq composite added 55 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,542.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.19 percent.