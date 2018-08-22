Markets Right Now: Stocks waver; market nears bull record

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses as the U.S. market is poised to mark its longest bull run in history.

The S&P 500 is on track to record its longest bull market Wednesday, beating the bull market of the 1990s.

Retailers were in focus again and several of them were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. Target rose 4.8 percent and Lowe's jumped 7.5 percent.

Hartford Financial Services fell 4.2 percent after announcing an acquisition.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,866.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,805. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83 percent.

9:35 a.m.

