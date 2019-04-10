Markets Right Now: Stocks turn higher, led by technology

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street in midday trading, reversing course from a drop a day before that ended an eight-day winning streak.

Technology and health care companies led the gains Wednesday.

Chipmakers Micron Technology rose 1.4 % and Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.5%. Drug developer Gilead Sciences rose 1.9%

Airlines were broadly higher after Delta Air Lines reported strong quarterly results. Delta rose 1%.

Levi's jumped 6.8% after swinging to a quarterly profit in its first period as a publicly traded company.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,884.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10 points to 26,140. The Nasdaq added 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,946.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market resumes its upward climb following a drop the day earlier.

Technology and media companies were among the early gainers Wednesday. Nvidia, a chipmaker, climbed 1% and Dish Network added 1.6%.

Delta Air Lines, the first major U.S. company to report first-quarter earnings, rose 1.5% after turning in results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Levi Strauss also rose after turning in a solid quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,195. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,919.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.48%.