Markets Right Now: Stocks start higher as tech bounces back

The latest on developments in financial markets

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are rising as the market claws back some of its losses from the day before.

Technology companies bounced back in early trading Wednesday. PayPal gained 1.3 percent. Also rising were high-dividend stocks like utility companies. NextEra Energy gained 1.5 percent.

Signet Jewelers tumbled 13.5 percent after it gave weak forecasts for the current year and said it will cut costs.

The S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,770.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,077. The Nasdaq composite rebounded 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,522.