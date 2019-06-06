Markets Right Now: Stocks rise slightly, market eyes trade

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slightly higher Thursday as the market watches for the latest developments in U.S. trade disputes with China and Mexico.

Technology and energy companies posted early gains while banks declined.

Tesla gained 4% on reports that the electric car maker is on pace to report a solid number of deliveries for the second quarter.

Michaels Cos. fell 10% after reporting sales at established stores that missed expectations.

Stitch Fix soared 23% after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,832. The index recorded strong gains the previous two sessions.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 48 points, or 0.2%, to 25,588. The Nasdaq gained 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,590.