Markets Right Now: Stocks rebound, led by banks

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Friday, led by gains in financial companies, as the market rebounds from steep losses a day earlier.

Intuit gained 6.7% after the maker of TurboTax reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

The major indexes ended with their third straight week of losses. Investors have been worrying about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, though things were quiet on the trade front early Friday.

The Dow rose 95 points, or 0.4%, to 25,585. The S&P 500 added 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,826.

The Nasdaq gained 8 points, or 0.1%, to 7,637.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.32% after slipping to 2.29% Thursday, its lowest level in more than a year.

