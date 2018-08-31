Markets Right Now: Stocks opening lower on Wall Street

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Banks were falling in early trading Friday as interest rates moved lower. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each fell about 1 percent.

Among energy companies, Chevron fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,900.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,096.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.