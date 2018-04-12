Markets Right Now: Stocks open solidly higher on Wall Street

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market regains ground following a loss the day before.

Several companies were moving higher after reporting encouraging results. Delta Air Lines and fund manager BlackRock each rose 1.8 percent.

Technology companies and banks were also among the early gainers. Intel rose 1.7 percent and Citigroup climbed 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,658.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,401. The Nasdaq composite climbed 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,115.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.81 percent.