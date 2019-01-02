Markets Right Now: Stocks open New Year on a sour note

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Trader Fred DeMarco works in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Stock markets started the new year with a tumble, as disappointing Chinese economic data on Wednesday renewed concerns that a global trade war is weighing on growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

The stock market had a sour start to the New Year as big technology companies took more losses.

Apple and Amazon each fell about 2 percent in early trading Wednesday, as did Microsoft. Netflix tumbled 3.5 percent.

Markets were closed Tuesday for New Year's Day.

Stocks are coming off their worst year in a decade as investors worry about slowing global economic growth and trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 fell 35 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,471. It fell 6.2 percent last year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 362 points, or 1.6 percent, to 22,987. The Nasdaq fell 93 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,536.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.65 percent.