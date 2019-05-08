Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on trade war anxiety

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

A day after steep losses on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Health care companies and makers of household goods fell the most.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% after the vacation ratings company reported flat first quarter revenue.

Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker's fourth quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,935.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.44%.