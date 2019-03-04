Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on trade hopes

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street following reports that the U.S. and China are getting closer to a deal on trade.

Technology stocks, industrial and internet companies were among the biggest gainers in early trading Monday.

Apple climbed 1.1 percent and General Electric added 1.9 percent.

Office Depot rose 1.7 percent after announcing a partnership with Chinese online retailing giant Alibaba.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,814.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,129. The Nasdaq rose 45 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,641.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.75 percent.