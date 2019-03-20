Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower ahead of Fed decision

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly lower on Wall Street, dragged down by losses in health care and industrial companies.

FedEx slumped 5 percent in midday trading Wednesday after reporting a weak quarter, and Johnson & Johnson fell 1 percent.

Traders are looking ahead to the latest interest rate policy decision Wednesday from the Federal Reserve.

Several media companies also fell. Viacom lost 4.7 percent and Discovery gave up 3.2 percent.

Advertisement

General Mills turned in a good quarter and was up 4 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,822.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,786. The Nasdaq slipped 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,705.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.59 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, dragged down by losses in health care and industrial companies.

FedEx slumped 6.3 percent in early trading Wednesday after reporting a weak quarter, and Johnson & Johnson fell 1.2 percent.

Several big media companies were also lower. Viacom lost 3.5 percent and Discovery gave up 2.7 percent.

Cereal maker General Mills turned in a good quarter and was up 3.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,826.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,806. The Nasdaq slipped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,715.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.59 percent.