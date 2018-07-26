Markets Right Now: Stocks indexes open mixed

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are mixed in early trading on Wall Street as investors weigh the latest batch of corporate quarterly earnings reports.

Losses in technology companies mostly outweighed gains in banks and other sectors early Thursday.

Facebook plunged 17.8 percent after the company reported that its user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton jumped 6.9 percent after reporting solid quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points to 2,840.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 128 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,543. The Nasdaq composite slid 75 points to 7,857.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.