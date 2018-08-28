Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, trade mixed

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are little changed on Wall Street after giving up an early gain.

Energy companies and banks are taking modest losses Tuesday while health care and technology companies are slightly higher.

Noble Energy fell 1.2 percent and SVB Financial lost 1.6 percent.

Retailers including shoe store operator DSW and Tiffany are climbing after strong quarterly reports. DWS soared 20 percent.

Indexes are still near record highs after strong gains the past few days.

The S&P 500 index edged down 1 point to 2,895.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12 points to 26,063. The Nasdaq composite was down a fraction of a point at 8,017.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as stocks add to the records they've set in the last few days.

Shoe retailer DSW surged 23 percent in early trading Tuesday after reporting second-quarter results that were far stronger than analysts expected.

Tiffany jumped 3.7 percent. The company raised its annual forecasts after beating Wall Street estimates in its latest quarter.

Best Buy fell 5.7 percent after issuing a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,903.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,112. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,033.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.88 percent.