Markets Right Now: Stocks gain and bond yields rise further

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening higher while bond prices are falling again after the Labor Department said the economy continues to add jobs at a strong pace.

The federal government said Friday that employers added more jobs in July and August than it previously thought, which made up for weaker totals in September.

Investors expect continued economic growth and higher interest rates over time. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.22 percent, a seven-year high.

After its worst loss since June, the S&P 500 added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,648. The Nasdaq composite fell 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,869.