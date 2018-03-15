Markets Right Now: Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street as losses in consumer products companies and basic materials makers outweigh gains elsewhere including technology.

Kraft Heinz lost 1.7 percent Thursday, and DowDuPont gave up 1.6 percent. Broadcom rose 2.8 percent.

Mattel fell 2.4 percent following word that Toys R Us will shut down its U.S. stores.

The S&P 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,747.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 115 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,873. The Nasdaq lost 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.

Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index sank 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,576.

Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury stayed put at 2.82 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are climbing as technology and industrial companies and banks lead the way following two days of broad losses.

Dollar General jumped 6 percent Thursday after the discount retailer released a strong profit forecast for the year. Rival Dollar Tree also rose 2.5 percent.

Mattel fell 2.9 percent and Hasbro fell 1.2 percent following word that Toys R Us will shut down its U.S. stores.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,755.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 243 points, or 1 percent, to 25,000. The Nasdaq composite inched up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,507.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed put at 2.82 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slightly higher as Wall Street tries to rebound from two days of losses linked to worries about growing tensions over international trade.

Banks and energy companies both moved up Thursday. Capital One rose 1.7 percent and Exxon Mobil gained 1.2 percent.

Discount retailer Dollar General jumped 6 percent after a strong yearly profit forecast, and competitor Dollar Tree added 2 percent.

Mattel dipped 1.2 percent and Hasbro sank 0.7 percent as Toys R Us headed toward closing down its U.S. operations.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,753.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,835. The Nasdaq composite inched up 1 point to 7,498.