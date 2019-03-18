Markets Right Now: Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting mostly higher on Wall Street, although a decline in Boeing is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a small loss.

Boeing slumped 2.4 percent in midday trading Monday following reports that regulators are looking into safety issues surrounding the company's 737 Max, which was in involved in two deadly crashes recently.

Fidelity National Information Services fell 1.8 percent after announcing that it would buy Worldpay, another online payments processor, for about $35 billion. Worldpay jumped 8.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,824.

The Dow slipped 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,805. The Nasdaq gained 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,693.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.59 percent.

9:35 a.m.

