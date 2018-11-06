Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as technology companies rise and several companies gain after reporting higher earnings.

CVS Health rose 2 percent Tuesday after reporting results that beat analysts' forecasts and raising its outlook for the year.

Travel website operator Booking Holdings rose 6.7 percent.

Rental car company Avis Budget Group sank 9.4 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,745.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,520. The Nasdaq composite rose 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,377.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.20 percent.