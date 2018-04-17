Markets Right Now: Stocks close higher, extending gains

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher as the market builds on its gains from a day earlier.

Technology and consumer-focused companies posted some of the biggest gains Tuesday.

Microsoft rose 2 percent and Netflix soared 9.2 percent after reporting huge subscriber gains. Amazon rose 4.3 percent.

Tesla fell 1 percent following reports that it was shutting down production of its Model 3 car temporarily to resolve some manufacturing problems.

The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,706.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 213 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,786. The Nasdaq composite climbed 124 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,281.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks moved sharply higher in midday trading, adding to the market's gains from a day earlier.

Consumer-focused stocks were among the biggest gainers Tuesday. Netflix soared 8 percent after reporting huge subscriber gains. Amazon rose 2.6 percent.

Technology, industrial and health care stocks also rose. UnitedHealth added 3.2 percent after it reported a hefty jump in profit and raised its 2018 forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,706.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 255 points, or 1 percent, to 24,828. The Nasdaq composite climbed 116 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,272.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.83 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, adding to gains from a day earlier.

Technology stocks, retailers and other consumer-focused companies are posting solid gains early Tuesday as investors sized up the latest company earnings news.

Netflix climbed 7 percent after the video streaming service said it gained 7.4 million subscribers in the first quarter.

Goldman Sachs gained 1 percent after its results topped analysts' forecasts.

UnitedHealth added 4.2 percent after it reported a hefty jump in profit and it boosted its 2018 forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,694.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 218 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,791. The Nasdaq composite climbed 56 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,212.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.83 percent.