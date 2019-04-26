Markets Right Now: Stocks are slightly higher at midday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street at midday Friday, although some weak corporate earnings are weighing on investor sentiment.

Exxon fell 3% after its quarterly profit and revenue missed Wall Street expectations. That, along with a sharp decline in oil prices, helped sink energy stocks.

Intel fell 9.8% after it gave a cautious outlook for the full year. Other chipmaker stocks slumped as well.

Those results were offset by a report showing the economy grew at a solid 3.2% in the first three months of the year, compared with 2.2% in the fourth quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,930.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,491. The Nasdaq slipped 2 points to 8,116.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower Friday after weak earnings reports offset a report showing solid growth in the U.S. economy.

The economy grew at a solid 3.2%, the Commerce Department said, compared with 2.2% in the fourth quarter.

Some earnings news disappointed investors. Intel gave a cautious outlook for the full year. Its stock fell 9.3% and dragged down other chipmaker stocks.

Exxon Mobil fell 2.2% after both profit and revenue came up short of Wall Street expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,921.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 44 points, or 0.2%, to 26,417. The Nasdaq fell 40 points, or 0.5%, to 8,077.

Bond prices rose after the economic report. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.49%.