Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as technology companies and retailers lead the market higher.

Apple and Home Depot each rose about 1 percent in early trading Friday.

Broadcom jumped 4 percent after announcing a $12 billion stock buyback.

Major U.S. banks were mixed after reporting big jumps in profits driven partly by the new tax law. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were little changed, while Wells Fargo fell 2 percent.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,674.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,576. The Nasdaq composite climbed 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,168.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.84 percent.