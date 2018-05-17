Markets Right Now: Stocks are mostly higher at midday

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks shook off an early stumble and were mostly higher in midday trading, led by gains in energy and industrial companies.

Energy stocks were rising along with the price of crude oil. Valero Energy climbed 5 percent and EOG Resources added 2.9 percent.

Dillard's jumped 6.8 percent after the department store chain's latest results beat Wall Street's expectations.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average is little changed at 24,764. The Nasdaq composite rose 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,407.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 3.11 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slightly lower in morning trading as losses for Cisco Systems weigh on technology companies.

Cisco, which sells routers, switches and software, lost 3.9 percent Thursday morning after releasing its latest quarterly results.

Walmart edged up 0.5 percent after its first-quarter profit and revenue surpassed analyst estimates.

Wells Fargo fell 1.2 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that some employees in its business banking division improperly altered information on documents related to corporate customers.

The S&P 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,718.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,721. The Nasdaq composite dipped 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,388.