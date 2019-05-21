Markets Right Now: Stock rise, led by rebound in tech shares

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:55 a.m.
Stocks are higher at midday on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies lead solid gains across the market.
Chipmakers rallied after the U.S. government issued a 90-day grace period on its order to restrict U.S. firms from selling to Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. Micron Technology rose 3.4%.
Apple rose 2.3% and Boeing gained 1.2% to boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Quarterly reports from two department stores disappointed investors. J.C. Penney fell 9.6% after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss, while Kohl's sank 11% after cutting its outlook for fiscal 2020.
The S&P 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,860.
The Dow gained 130 points, or 0.5%, to 25,810. The Nasdaq added 74 points, or 1%, to 7,777.
The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.43%.
